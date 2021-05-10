Arcturus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 220.90% over the past year to ($2.15), which missed the estimate of ($1.25).

Revenue of $2,127,000 decreased by 19.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,540,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144682

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $129.71

52-week low: $28.92

Price action over last quarter: down 46.42%

Company Description

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.