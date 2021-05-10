American Public Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 53.12% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $88,541,000 up by 18.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $87,990,000.

Looking Ahead

American Public Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Public Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apei.com%2F&eventid=3079878&sessionid=1&key=779B2CC87AA257F4BAE4650851B6613B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.09

Company's 52-week low was at $24.43

Price action over last quarter: down 3.20%

Company Overview

American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.