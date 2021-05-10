Geron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.50% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $137,000 up by 163.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $50,000.

Outlook

Geron hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.geron.com%2F&eventid=3081409&sessionid=1&key=BC68FEEF6737691D896F907C8D628C07®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.40

Company's 52-week low was at $1.23

Price action over last quarter: down 25.81%

Company Description

Geron Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of cancer treatments. The company's leading drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses global rights to this drug.