Asure Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $19,802,000 rose by 4.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Asure Software Sees Q2 2021 Revs $16.5M-$17M Vs $15.72M Est; Sees Non-GAAP EPS $(0.03)-$(0.01) Vs $(0.01) Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x5ixqpi5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.25

52-week low: $5.77

Price action over last quarter: down 5.22%

Company Description

Asure Software Inc offers cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products in the United States.