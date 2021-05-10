Recap: CarParts.com Q1 Earnings

Shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $144,802,000 higher by 64.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $117,500,000.

Guidance

CarParts.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b5ihwbb4

Technicals

52-week high: $23.26

52-week low: $3.80

Price action over last quarter: down 4.47%

Company Description

CarParts.com Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The company principally sells its products to individual consumers through its network of websites and online marketplaces. The company's products consist of collision parts serving the body repair market, engine parts to serve the replacement parts market, and performance parts and accessories.