Clarus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 244.44% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $75,331,000 rose by 40.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Clarus Sees FY21 Sales $295M Vs $281.64M Est; Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $38M

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xnz7iywy

Price Action

52-week high: $19.67

Company's 52-week low was at $8.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.39%

Company Description

Clarus Corp is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare markets. The company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS and SKINourishment brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. It operates within two segments Black Diamond segment, which includes Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment; and Sierra segment. It derives majority of the revenue from Black Diamond segment.