Recap: Mesa Air Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 360.00% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $97,280,000 declined by 45.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $135,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3u9wkm3

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.40

52-week low: $2.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.66%

Company Description

Mesa Air Group Inc provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with both American Airlines and United Airlines. It provides scheduled passenger service to more than 102 cities in the District of Columbia and Mexico.