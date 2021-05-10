Novavax: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 425.86% over the past year to ($3.05), which beat the estimate of ($3.60).

Revenue of $447,229,000 rose by 13143.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $233,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Novavax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ea3z7en4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $331.68

Company's 52-week low was at $16.92

Price action over last quarter: down 22.27%

Company Overview

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. Novavax develops product candidates geared toward all age demographics of the general population.