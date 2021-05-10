Scientific Games Shares Are Trading Lower As Pandemic Hits Q1 Gaming Revenue
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $729 million, beating the analyst consensus of $713.24 million.
- Gaming revenue declined 23% Y/Y to $244 million from the pandemic-induced restrictions for global casinos; Lottery revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $248 million from U.S. instant game sales, large Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots, and strength in Europe.
- SciPlay revenue rose 28% Y/Y to $151 million from continued growth in social casino games that outpaced the market and record payer conversion.
- Digital revenue rose 12% Y/Y to $86 million from iGaming’s record results in the quarter led by original content, successful launch in Michigan, and strength in Europe.
- The new Gaming strategy and product roadmap continue to have success and Lottery, with strong growth delivery from the SciPlay and Digital businesses in Q1, CEO Barry Cottle said.
- Net loss declined 94.2% Y/Y to $9 million, with EPS loss of ($0.16), beating the analyst consensus of ($0.46) loss.
- AEBITDA rose 35% Y/Y to $270 million.
- It generated $123 million in operating cash flow and held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: SGMS shares traded lower by 5.39% at $52.99 on the last check Monday.
