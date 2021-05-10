 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scientific Games Shares Are Trading Lower As Pandemic Hits Q1 Gaming Revenue
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Scientific Games Shares Are Trading Lower As Pandemic Hits Q1 Gaming Revenue
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMSreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $729 million, beating the analyst consensus of $713.24 million.
  • Gaming revenue declined 23% Y/Y to $244 million from the pandemic-induced restrictions for global casinos; Lottery revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $248 million from U.S. instant game sales, large Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots, and strength in Europe. 
  • SciPlay revenue rose 28% Y/Y to $151 million from continued growth in social casino games that outpaced the market and record payer conversion.
  • Digital revenue rose 12% Y/Y to $86 million from iGaming’s record results in the quarter led by original content, successful launch in Michigan, and strength in Europe.
  • The new Gaming strategy and product roadmap continue to have success and Lottery, with strong growth delivery from the SciPlay and Digital businesses in Q1, CEO Barry Cottle said. 
  • Net loss declined 94.2% Y/Y to $9 million, with EPS loss of ($0.16), beating the analyst consensus of ($0.46) loss.
  • AEBITDA rose 35% Y/Y to $270 million.
  • It generated $123 million in operating cash flow and held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: SGMS shares traded lower by 5.39% at $52.99 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGMS)

Recap: Scientific Games Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com