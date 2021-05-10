Earnings Preview for PaySign

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on PaySign management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $7.24 million. In the same quarter last year, PaySign reported EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $10.58 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 80.0%. Revenue would be down 31.54% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.14 0 0.05 Revenue Estimate 7.39 M 7.30 M 9.60 M 10.42 M Revenue Actual 7.25 M -152.54 K 6.44 M 10.58 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of PaySign have declined 50.91%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PaySign is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.