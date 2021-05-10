 Skip to main content

Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.95% year over year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $72,980,000 up by 2.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Global Ship Lease hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ttmc4ngh

Price Action

52-week high: $17.85

Company's 52-week low was at $3.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.05%

Company Profile

Global Ship Lease Inc operates in the container shipping industry. The company owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container liner companies. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from charters to CMA CGM. Its fleet consisted of more than 40 containerships.

 

