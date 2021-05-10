Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.26% year over year to ($0.45), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $52,304,000 decreased by 40.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9mze5u6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.71

52-week low: $2.09

Price action over last quarter: down 10.69%

Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is Vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is used for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product for the treatment of anemia. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.