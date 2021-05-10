 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.26% year over year to ($0.45), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $52,304,000 decreased by 40.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9mze5u6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.71

52-week low: $2.09

Price action over last quarter: down 10.69%

Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is Vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is used for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product for the treatment of anemia. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.

 

Related Articles (AKBA)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Setback For Adverum, Galera Posts Data Readout, Moderna To Invest In Vaccine Manufacturing, Decision Day For Ardelyx
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com