 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerence: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.47% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $98,662,000 rose by 14.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $93,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.52 and $0.57.

Q3 revenue expected between $94,000,000 and $97,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6jsv86w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.00

52-week low: $20.51

Price action over last quarter: down 26.03%

Company Overview

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (CRNC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com