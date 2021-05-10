Cerence: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.47% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $98,662,000 rose by 14.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $93,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.52 and $0.57.

Q3 revenue expected between $94,000,000 and $97,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6jsv86w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.00

52-week low: $20.51

Price action over last quarter: down 26.03%

Company Overview

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.