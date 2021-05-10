Recap: Kandi Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 166.67% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $15,978,000 rose by 150.75% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $28,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144859

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.45

Company's 52-week low was at $2.90

Price action over last quarter: down 13.60%

Company Description

Kandi Technologies Group Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle (EV) products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products, primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems. It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China, and it also exports Overseas.