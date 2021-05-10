XPEL: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 316.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $51,866,000 up by 82.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,220,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2148/40119
Technicals
52-week high: $68.73
52-week low: $10.71
Price action over last quarter: down 0.08%
Company Description
XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.
