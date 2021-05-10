XPEL: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 316.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $51,866,000 up by 82.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,220,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2148/40119

Technicals

52-week high: $68.73

52-week low: $10.71

Price action over last quarter: down 0.08%

Company Description

XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.