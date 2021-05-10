 Skip to main content

Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 635.29% over the past year to ($0.91), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $48,080,000 declined by 57.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,250,000.

Guidance

Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uetysh3o

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.82

52-week low: $5.61

Price action over last quarter: down 26.27%

Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.

 

