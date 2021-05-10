Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings
Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 635.29% over the past year to ($0.91), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).
Revenue of $48,080,000 declined by 57.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,250,000.
Guidance
Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uetysh3o
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $16.82
52-week low: $5.61
Price action over last quarter: down 26.27%
Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.
