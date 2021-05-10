 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: TG Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 43.75% year over year to ($0.69), which missed the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $793,000 up by 1986.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $650,000.

Looking Ahead

TG Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tgx/mediaframe/45063/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $56.74

52-week low: $16.56

Price action over last quarter: down 5.92%

Company Description

TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing two therapies targeting hematologic malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. It is also developing TGR-1202 (umbralisib), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor.

 

