Tegna: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.93% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $727,051,000 rose by 6.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $716,670,000.

Guidance

Tegna expects Q2 sales growth of mid-to-gigh 20's percentage.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9qrmsjkk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.52

Company's 52-week low was at $9.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.84%

Company Overview

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 64 television stations and 2 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network and Quest. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services.