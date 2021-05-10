Tegna: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 20.93% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $727,051,000 rose by 6.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $716,670,000.
Guidance
Tegna expects Q2 sales growth of mid-to-gigh 20's percentage.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9qrmsjkk
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $21.52
Company's 52-week low was at $9.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.84%
Company Overview
Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 64 television stations and 2 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network and Quest. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services.
