Recap: Amicus Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.57% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $66,402,000 rose by 9.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $71,650,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $315,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ivyxswbx

Technicals

52-week high: $25.39

52-week low: $8.83

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Overview

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.