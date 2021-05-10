 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Amicus Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.57% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $66,402,000 rose by 9.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $71,650,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $315,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ivyxswbx

Technicals

52-week high: $25.39

52-week low: $8.83

Price action over last quarter: down 12.18%

Company Overview

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

 

Related Articles (FOLD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
Amicus Therapeutics Concludes Pre-BLA Meeting With FDA For AT-GAA In Pompe Disease
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com