 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Diebold Nixdorf Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 185.29% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $943,900,000 up by 3.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $941,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Diebold Nixdorf sees FY21 sales of $4 billion-$4.1 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dieboldnixdorf.com%2F&eventid=3081294&sessionid=1&key=345F7F3CA6C776593A924FC53419D93E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.30

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: down 0.44%

Company Description

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.

 

Related Articles (DBD)

Are Investors Fleeing Cult Stocks Like Tesla For Dogecoin Or Is This A Glitch In The Simulation?
Diebold Nixdorf Sells Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business To Convergint Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
AEVI Expands Mastercard Partnership For Multichannel Shopping Experience
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com