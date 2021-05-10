Recap: Diebold Nixdorf Q1 Earnings

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 185.29% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $943,900,000 up by 3.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $941,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Diebold Nixdorf sees FY21 sales of $4 billion-$4.1 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dieboldnixdorf.com%2F&eventid=3081294&sessionid=1&key=345F7F3CA6C776593A924FC53419D93E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.30

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: down 0.44%

Company Description

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.