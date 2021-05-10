Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 10.53% year over year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.20.
Revenue of $6,150,000,000 higher by 3.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,190,000,000.
Outlook
Duke Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Duke Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twa2zf39
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $101.90
52-week low: $77.58
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.45%
Company Profile
Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity and gas to more than 7 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.
