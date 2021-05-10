Recap: Marriott Q1 Earnings

Shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.54% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $2,316,000,000 declined by 50.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,360,000,000.

Guidance

Marriott Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mt5pupkf

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $159.98

Company's 52-week low was at $71.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.19%

Company Profile

Marriott operates over 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 9% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 43%, 46%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 97% of total rooms. North America makes up 66% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.