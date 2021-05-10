Recap: Jacobs Engineering Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.42% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,548,000,000 up by 3.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,490,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.00 and $6.30.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvest.jacobs.com%2F&eventid=3082430&sessionid=1&key=C7571256E168CB7E968E24F3618CC345®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $141.07

Company's 52-week low was at $69.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.41%

Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 55,000 workers. The company generated $13.6 billion in revenue and $970 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020.