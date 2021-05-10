 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Jacobs Engineering Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.42% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,548,000,000 up by 3.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,490,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.00 and $6.30.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvest.jacobs.com%2F&eventid=3082430&sessionid=1&key=C7571256E168CB7E968E24F3618CC345&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $141.07

Company's 52-week low was at $69.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.41%

Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 55,000 workers. The company generated $13.6 billion in revenue and $970 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020.

 

Related Articles (J)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Lotus Cannabis Finding Success Growing Premium Dried Flower
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Space And 3-D Printing: A Marriage Made In Orbit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com