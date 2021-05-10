 Skip to main content

Weibo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) rose 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.00% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $458,896,000 rose by 41.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $429,780,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected between $484,241,000 and $503,611,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $63.55

52-week low: $28.93

Price action over last quarter: down 4.17%

Company Profile

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2016, Weibo had 313 million monthly active users and 139 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 49.9% of shares and with 75% voting power; Alibaba holds 31.5% of shares and 14.8% voting power.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

