Recap: US Foods Q1 Earnings

Shares of US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $6,295,000,000 declined by 0.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,950,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

US Foods Hldg hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com%2F&eventid=3079979&sessionid=1&key=721A4929B80F0154797AE4B1CA66BAAB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $42.10

Company's 52-week low was at $15.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.52%

Company Profile

US Foods is the second- largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco, holding 10% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. US Foods distributes more than 400,000 food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries (each about 16.5% of sales), independent restaurants (33%), national restaurant chains (22%), education and government facilities (8%), and grocers (4%). In addition to its delivery business, the firm has nearly 80 cash and carry stores under the Chef'Store and Smart Foodservice Warehouse banners. After Sysco's attempt to purchase US Foods failed to gain federal approval in 2015, US Foods entered the public market via an initial public offering.