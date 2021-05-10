Recap: Energizer Q2 Earnings

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 108.11% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $685,100,000 higher by 16.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $625,890,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.30 and $3.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,882,000,000 and $2,937,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/40264

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.19

Company's 52-week low was at $37.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.39%

Company Overview

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands, at performance and premium price segments. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.