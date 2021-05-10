 Skip to main content

Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $176,570,000 declined by 0.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $177,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zfpa3nat

Technicals

52-week high: $3.69

Company's 52-week low was at $0.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.02%

Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.

 

