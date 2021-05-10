 Skip to main content

RadNet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 112.12% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $315,319,000 rose by 11.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $294,920,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,275,000,000 and $1,325,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144796

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.49

Company's 52-week low was at $12.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.39%

Company Profile

RadNet Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. The firm derives revenue from fees charged for the diagnostic imaging services performed at these centers.

 

