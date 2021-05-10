RadNet: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 112.12% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $315,319,000 rose by 11.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $294,920,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,275,000,000 and $1,325,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144796
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $25.49
Company's 52-week low was at $12.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.39%
Company Profile
RadNet Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. The firm derives revenue from fees charged for the diagnostic imaging services performed at these centers.
