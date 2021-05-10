Recap: Inspired Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.13% year over year to ($0.74), which beat the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $22,800,000 declined by 56.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Inspired Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1975/41199

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.57

Company's 52-week low was at $1.87

Price action over last quarter: down 10.92%

Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming, and lottery operators around the world. It operates through four segments namely Gaming; Virtual Sports; Interactive and Leisure. The company generates maximum revenue from Gaming segment. Its Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals provided to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.