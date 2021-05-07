Earnings Outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics

On Monday, May 10, Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Analysts predict Halozyme Therapeutics will report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenue of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Sales were $25.35 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 900.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 234.78% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.20 0.25 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.50 0.25 0.19 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 120.16 M 60.91 M 66.68 M 42.96 M Revenue Actual 121.70 M 65.32 M 55.22 M 25.35 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics were trading at $47.69 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Halozyme Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.