Coherus BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 97.92% year over year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $83,034,000 declined by 28.53% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $96,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Coherus BioSciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzowgi5s

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.22

52-week low: $13.53

Price action over last quarter: down 4.92%

Company Description

Coherus BioSciences Inc is a United States based biotherapeutics company engaged in developing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. The company focuses on process science, analytical characterization, protein production, and clinical-regulatory development. Its pipeline includes Immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates; Ophthalmology biosimilar candidates; and Oncology Biosimilar candidates. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the United States and other countries.