Recap: Assured Guaranty Q1 Earnings

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.78% over the past year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $103,000,000 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $179,700,000.

Outlook

Assured Guaranty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Assured Guaranty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $51.84

52-week low: $18.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.54%

Company Description

Assured Guaranty Ltd offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In exchange for the insurance premiums the company collects, it is required to pay debtholders the amount of the shortfall in the event of default on a product it has insured. The company markets its insurance to issuers, underwriters, and investors in public finance and structured finance securities. Assured's products guarantee a number of different types of public finance obligations, issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom, but also in other regions such as Australia and Western Europe.