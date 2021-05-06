Appian: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $88,855,000 rose by 12.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,670,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.68) and ($0.65).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $171,000,000 and $172,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459490&tp_key=a5362cef30

Technicals

52-week high: $260.00

Company's 52-week low was at $43.30

Price action over last quarter: down 58.67%

Company Description

Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. With its platform, organizations can rapidly and easily design, build and implement powerful, enterprise-grade custom applications through intuitive, visual interface with little or no coding required. The company's customers use applications built on its low-code platform to launch new business lines, automate vital employee workflows, manage complex trading platforms, accelerate drug development and build global procurement systems. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the domestic market. It serves various industries such as education; insurance; retail; telecom and media and others.