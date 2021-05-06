Recap: Applied Optoelectronics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.27% year over year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $49,701,000 up by 22.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between ($0.21) and ($0.14).

Q2 revenue expected to be between $51,000,000 and $56,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3kzj8dvz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.57

52-week low: $6.87

Price action over last quarter: down 22.90%

Company Description

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for the Internet data center, cable television, and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance.