Recap: Microchip Technology Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.71% year over year to $1.85, which beat the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $1,467,000,000 higher by 10.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Guidance

Microchip Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.85-$1.95 vs $1.81 Estimate, Sales $1.519B-$1.577B vs $1.51B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dwwygpho

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $166.67

Company's 52-week low was at $81.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.12%

Company Description

Microchip became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

 

