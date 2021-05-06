Recap: BlackLine Q1 Earnings

Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $98,856,000 up by 19.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $96,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BlackLine hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6yexz9m2

Price Action

52-week high: $154.61

52-week low: $57.76

Price action over last quarter: down 22.34%

Company Profile

BlackLine is a provider of financial and accounting software. The company's products, which help support and automate accounting and financial workflows, include financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting, and control assurance. BlackLine's software seeks to improve the dependability of its clients' financial reporting. BlackLine was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.