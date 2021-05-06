Quaker Chemical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.90% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $429,783,000 higher by 13.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $385,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $301.99

Company's 52-week low was at $138.45

Price action over last quarter: down 16.18%

Company Overview

Quaker Chemical Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company's product portfolio includes rolling lubricants, machining and grinding compounds, and corrosion preventives that are used by steel and aluminum manufacturers. Quaker Chemical also sells hydraulic fluids used to operate hydraulic equipment, bio-lubricants used by the forestry and construction industries, and chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry. The company's geographically reportable segments are Americas, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Global Specialty Businesses.