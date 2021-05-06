Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 76.19% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $27,000 decreased by 99.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,680,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.lexpharma.com/investors

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.65

Company's 52-week low was at $1.03

Price action over last quarter: down 35.45%

Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Some of its drugs candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.