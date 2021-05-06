Recap: Unisys Q1 Earnings

Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4500.00% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $509,800,000 decreased by 1.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $505,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hexee8b6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.91

Company's 52-week low was at $9.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.83%

Company Overview

Unisys Corp is engaged in providing information technology outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in segments namely, Digital Workplace Services, Cloud & Infrastructure, ClearPath Forward, and Others.