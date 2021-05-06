Farmer Bros: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 333.33% year over year to ($0.78), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $93,152,000 decreased by 27.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $107,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oao2bjj2

Price Action

52-week high: $11.68

Company's 52-week low was at $3.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.71%

Company Overview

Farmer Bros Co is engaged in manufacturing, wholesaling, and distributing coffee, tea, and culinary products to food-service establishments and retailers in the United States. The company's customers include restaurants, hotels, offices, casinos, convenience stores, healthcare facilities, and other food-service providers. The company's product categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, spices, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. The products are sold under the brands of Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, and China Mist.