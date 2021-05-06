 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Expedia Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.38% year over year to ($2.02), which beat the estimate of ($2.31).

Revenue of $1,246,000,000 decreased by 43.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Expedia Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expediagroup.com%2F&eventid=3082223&sessionid=1&key=3BFCABD88487A14F90E1858785D1EDF0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $187.93

Company's 52-week low was at $58.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.15%

Company Profile

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (78% of total 2020 sales), air tickets (2%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (12%), and advertising revenue (8%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

 

Related Articles (EXPE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Oscar Telecast Sells Out Advertising Slots Despite Historically Low Award Show Ratings
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 European Soccer Clubs, Backed By JPMorgan Chase, Break From UEFA To Form Rival League
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More
To Celebrate 4/20, Hotels.com Will Pay For Your Room Service Food Cravings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings