Recap: Expedia Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.38% year over year to ($2.02), which beat the estimate of ($2.31).

Revenue of $1,246,000,000 decreased by 43.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Expedia Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expediagroup.com%2F&eventid=3082223&sessionid=1&key=3BFCABD88487A14F90E1858785D1EDF0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $187.93

Company's 52-week low was at $58.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.15%

Company Profile

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (78% of total 2020 sales), air tickets (2%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (12%), and advertising revenue (8%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.