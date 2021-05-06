News: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $2,335,000,000 higher by 3.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,190,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
News hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v27ow8v7
Price Action
52-week high: $27.68
52-week low: $9.46
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.53%
Company Description
News Corporation is a media conglomerate with large presence in the U.S, the U.K., and Australia. Key brands include The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel (both 65%-owned), while its 62%-owned REA Group is the dominant real estate classified business in Australia. In addition, it owns HarperCollins, one of the largest book publishers globally, and also has a substantial digital property advertising business (Move) in the U.S.
