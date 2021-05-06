 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.00% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $134,000,000 rose by 19.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $119,960,000.

Outlook

Universal Display Corp Reaffirms FY21 Sales Guidance $530M-$560M vs $554.76M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.oled.com%2F&eventid=3079702&sessionid=1&key=578BC8C44EBC3C98CCB6E010DEDABEF2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.77

Company's 52-week low was at $137.30

Price action over last quarter: down 3.02%

Company Overview

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and other countries across the world.

 

Related Articles (OLED)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings