Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.00% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $134,000,000 rose by 19.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $119,960,000.

Outlook

Universal Display Corp Reaffirms FY21 Sales Guidance $530M-$560M vs $554.76M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.oled.com%2F&eventid=3079702&sessionid=1&key=578BC8C44EBC3C98CCB6E010DEDABEF2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.77

Company's 52-week low was at $137.30

Price action over last quarter: down 3.02%

Company Overview

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and other countries across the world.