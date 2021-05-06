Recap: TripAdvisor Q1 Earnings

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 657.14% over the past year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $123,000,000 declined by 55.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,470,000.

Guidance

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $64.95

Company's 52-week low was at $14.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Overview

TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 884 million reviews and information on 8.3 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2020, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 31% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and non-branded TripAdvisor sales.