 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: TripAdvisor Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 657.14% over the past year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $123,000,000 declined by 55.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,470,000.

Guidance

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $64.95

Company's 52-week low was at $14.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Overview

TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 884 million reviews and information on 8.3 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2020, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 31% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and non-branded TripAdvisor sales.

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Liberty TripAdvisor Seeks $300M Via Debt For Preferred Stock Buyback
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Virgin Galactic And More
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings