Brookdale Senior Living: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 755.56% year over year to ($0.59), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $749,445,000 declined by 26.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $768,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Brookdale Senior Living hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $7.12

52-week low: $2.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.40%

Company Description

Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.