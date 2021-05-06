 Skip to main content

Recap: Dropbox Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 105.88% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $511,600,000 higher by 12.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $505,180,000.

Guidance

Dropbox hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dropbox hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7u2cjbn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.33

Company's 52-week low was at $17.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Overview

Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessible across a number of devices and by a multitude of users. Dropbox allows users to store and access documents, videos, and photos.

 

