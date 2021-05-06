Exelixis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 52.63% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $270,230,000 rose by 19.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $265,940,000.

Guidance

Exelixis Sees FY21 Revs $1.15B-$1.25B Vs $1.22B Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5x5fc2b8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.80

52-week low: $18.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.48%

Company Profile

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (as Cometriq) and advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer (as Cabometyx). Exelixis and partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.