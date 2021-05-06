Recap: Revolve Gr Q1 Earnings
Shares of Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 400.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $178,907,000 rose by 22.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $156,930,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revolve Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $55.83
Company's 52-week low was at $9.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 38.77%
Company Overview
Revolve Group Inc is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. Its offerings comprise of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. The company's operating segment includes REVOLVE and FORWARD. It generates maximum revenue from the REVOLVE segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.
