Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 220.00% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $574,183,000 up by 79.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $490,560,000.

Guidance

Roku Sees Q2 2021 Revs $610M-$620M Vs $549.4M Est

Roku Sees Q2 2021 Adj EBITDA $60M-$70M

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upjipjoy

Technicals

52-week high: $486.72

Company's 52-week low was at $100.19

Price action over last quarter: down 36.31%

Company Overview

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with over 40 billion hours of content streamed in 2019. The firm's eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.