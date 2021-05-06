Recap: Peloton Interactive Q3 Earnings

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.00% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $1,262,000,000 rose by 140.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144568

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $171.09

Company's 52-week low was at $34.25

Price action over last quarter: down 45.31%

Company Profile

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, Subscription, and Other. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. Other revenue primarily consists of Peloton branded apparel. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.