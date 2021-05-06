Recap: Peloton Interactive Q3 Earnings
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 85.00% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).
Revenue of $1,262,000,000 rose by 140.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144568
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $171.09
Company's 52-week low was at $34.25
Price action over last quarter: down 45.31%
Company Profile
Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, Subscription, and Other. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. Other revenue primarily consists of Peloton branded apparel. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings